Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.07 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 5.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 119,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in General Mills by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 199,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $58.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

