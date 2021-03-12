Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Workiva worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Workiva by 578.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Workiva by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Workiva by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. William Blair began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $2,220,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,727,456.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,724.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $4,749,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK opened at $99.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $114.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

