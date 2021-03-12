Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,105,827,000 after acquiring an additional 214,187 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,184,000 after purchasing an additional 225,723 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,693,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,279,000 after buying an additional 101,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 898,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,312,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.19.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $106.35 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

