Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109,549 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,668 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BBVA stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Banco Sabadell raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

