Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

INFY stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. On average, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

