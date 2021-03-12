Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.89 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $1,134,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,427.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,467.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1,349.80. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,564.91. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.77, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,789 shares of company stock valued at $73,588,298. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.48.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

