Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.18 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,422 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Equitable worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Equitable by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 137,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Equitable by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Equitable by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 926,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 586,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Equitable stock opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $32.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

