Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 346,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 69,634 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Murphy Oil worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MUR. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 12,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $185,551.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $396,937.80. Insiders have sold a total of 82,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,528 over the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

