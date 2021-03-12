Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,892 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Lincoln National worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Lincoln National by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Lincoln National by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lincoln National by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

LNC stock opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $62.28.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.