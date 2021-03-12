Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $8.23 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $202.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

