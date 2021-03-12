Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,625 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

SRE opened at $123.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

