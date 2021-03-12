Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,114 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

