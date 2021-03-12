Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,520 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

GOLD opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.