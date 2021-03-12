Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,789 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 718 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,190 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total transaction of $4,198,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 896,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,521,655.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,317 shares of company stock worth $46,192,819. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $334.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $403.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.09 and its 200 day moving average is $304.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

