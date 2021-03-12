Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,537 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.49.

NYSE:IFF opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.77. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

