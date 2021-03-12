Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 359 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,757.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $638.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $695.62 and a 200-day moving average of $731.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

