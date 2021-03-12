Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,356 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of The Timken worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in The Timken by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in The Timken by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Timken by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Timken by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of The Timken by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $80.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $86.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.36.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The Timken’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

