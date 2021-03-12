Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 44,819 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,819 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,182.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 122,402 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 292,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

