Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,545,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $276.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $303.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

