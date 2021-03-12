Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,006 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 55,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $491,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,534,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,473,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,937 shares of company stock worth $94,495,817. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $323.41 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

