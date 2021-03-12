Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,300 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 48.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 122.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

NYSE ABC opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $112.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,922 shares of company stock worth $9,951,493 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

