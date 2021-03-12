Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,213,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $267.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.55. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

