Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,862 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after buying an additional 1,877,724 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.96. The stock has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

