Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,272 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 87.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 13,914.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,672 shares of company stock worth $2,590,810. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUE opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $66.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

