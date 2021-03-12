Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 8,319 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in BCE by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,987 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BCE by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,772 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,733,000 after buying an additional 1,860,653 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,019,000 after buying an additional 1,350,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $52,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $46.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.85.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

