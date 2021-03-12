Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,582 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.