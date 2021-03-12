Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,362,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,442,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTFC. Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $79.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $82.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.41. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

