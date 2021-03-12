Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,004,149.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $134,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 696,214 shares of company stock worth $34,483,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

