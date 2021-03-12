Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ LULU opened at $298.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.