Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.09 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,739 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,096 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $152.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.04.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

