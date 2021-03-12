Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $46,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $157.70 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.71. The firm has a market cap of $414.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

