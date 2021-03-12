Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $141.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.10. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

