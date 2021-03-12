Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $3 Million Investment in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Velodyne Lidar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $32.50.
Velodyne Lidar Company Profile
Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.
