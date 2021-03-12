Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $3 Million Investment in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Velodyne Lidar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

