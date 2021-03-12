Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Corning by 74.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 12.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

