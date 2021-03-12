Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,950 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 135,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $676,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 30,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $5,146,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,665,688 shares of company stock worth $95,957,475. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

