Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 296.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,428 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after buying an additional 71,501 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $35.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

