OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Tops $2.99 on Major Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $36.52 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00005270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 30.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.23 or 0.00456256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00061600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00048260 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00069194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.59 or 0.00539624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00076931 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.