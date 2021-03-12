Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.76

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €9.76 ($11.48) and traded as high as €10.22 ($12.02). Orange shares last traded at €10.20 ($12.00), with a volume of 9,701,413 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.21 ($15.54).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

