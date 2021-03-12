Orbit Chain Price Tops $1.03 on Major Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001810 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 473.9% higher against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $479.12 million and $124.84 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00049314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.66 or 0.00643592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 100.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00064898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a token. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain

Orbit Chain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

