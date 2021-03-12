Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s stock price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.11. 1,929,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,833,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $788.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $14,277,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,805 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 374,251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,667,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 133,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

