OST Hits Market Capitalization of $19.13 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One OST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OST has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar. OST has a total market cap of $19.13 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00049702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.00647191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 88.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00064889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

