Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Down 7.3%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) shares traded down 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.68 and last traded at $51.11. 535,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 240,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $27,840,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

