Ovintiv (OVV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) recently:

3/11/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $30.00 to $43.00.

2/25/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Ovintiv was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Ovintiv was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $18.50 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

1/15/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OVV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.99. 93,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,062. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $28.69.

Get Ovintiv Inc alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,328,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.