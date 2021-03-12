Oxen Price Hits $1.02 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $54.25 million and approximately $278,749.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,459.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,780.70 or 0.03099061 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.00 or 0.00372440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $535.64 or 0.00932210 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.67 or 0.00387526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.77 or 0.00319819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.80 or 0.00257221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020704 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,212,807 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

