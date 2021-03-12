Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 1,611.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Shares of TUP opened at $25.96 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $38.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 3.01.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

