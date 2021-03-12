Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,610 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,713 shares of company stock worth $7,322,151 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.53.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $135.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

