Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,498 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.87.

ODFL opened at $225.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.98.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

