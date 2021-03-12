Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,600.00

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.46), with a volume of 1954149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.30 ($0.47).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 89 ($1.16) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of £209.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

