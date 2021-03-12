PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,226 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.41% of PAR Technology worth $100,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 113,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,861,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 103.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAR opened at $76.30 on Thursday. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

