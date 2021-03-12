Parkgene (GENE) Market Cap Hits $324,236.95

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 37.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $324,236.95 and $5.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00048181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.89 or 0.00643140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 105.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00064356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025602 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00035361 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

